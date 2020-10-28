A Plus hints of running for Presidency in Ghana soon

Kwame A Plus, politician and musician

Controversial Musician, Kwame A Plus, born Kwame Asare Obeng has hinted of intentions to run for Presidency in Ghana in the coming years.

Although the Musician is coy about the specific time to run for Presidency, he says “One day you will go to the polling station and find my picture on the ballot paper”.



A Plus who was speaking on Accra-based Zylofon FM in an interview with Blakk Rasta monitored by MyNewsGh.com said he’s not desperate about it but was certain that in the coming years he will run for Presidency in Ghana.



Speaking on his new role at the Class Media Group, A Plus indicated that he joined the media entity to prove a point that he has the base.



He said he intends to impact the youth in the country, therefore, he decided to join Class Media Group where he will also be hosting the station's, Morning Show.

Speaking on some happenings in the current government, Kwame A Plus described Asenso Boakye who is a Deputy Chief of Staff as a corrupt politician.



“He [Asenso-Boakye] is a very corrupt person…I have told everybody in New Patriotic Party(NPP) to advise that guy.”



A-Plus added: “Everything that has happened, the only person I can say I have issues within this whole world that I live is Asenso. Apart from him, I believe that everything that has happened is part of the process.”



Meanwhile, Asenso-Boakye has sued A-Plus over corruption allegations but the matter has been pending in the law court since 2018.