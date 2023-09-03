A/R: NDC holds parliamentary primaries in Mampong; 3 constituencies suspended again

Elections in Adansi Asokwa, Fomena, and Manhyia South remain suspended until further notice

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has once again suspended parliamentary primaries in three outstanding constituencies within the Ashanti Region, party officials announced on Friday.

The NDC said elections in Adansi Asokwa, Fomena, and Manhyia South remain suspended until further notice.



The primaries will be held in Mampong on Saturday (2 September) with two candidates, Yakubu Issifu and Yahaya Seidu, facing off in a fierce contest. Some 1,360 delegates are expected to cast their votes.

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Secretary, provided additional information to dailymailgh.com indicating that the election in Mampong will be closely supervised by the Electoral Commission and state security personnel.