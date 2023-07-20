A braggart who insults people will not be elected president – Ken Agyapong told

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Western Regional Minister, Kobby Okyere Darko-Mensah, has taken Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong to the cleaners, describing him as a braggart.

He stated that all aspiring presidential candidates must go to the delegates and make their case for why they should be elected.



He opined that NPP delegates want a candidate who will respect them but not insult them.



The politician stated that the delegates are not interested in people who go around disclosing what he has done for others when he has a disagreement with them.



”I believe that all aspirants should compete. They should go to the delegates and persuade them why they should vote for them. Go to the delegates and explain why you are the best.



"I have stated numerous times that delegates will never vote for people who insult them, and they will never vote for people who will tell the entire world if they do something for you. Delegates will vote for people who they can control. The delegates will support Dr. Mahamaudu Bawumiua,” he said.



He also disagreed with the MP’s assertion that Dr. Bawumia was the reason our cedi and economy were struggling.

He stated that the current NPP administration has competently managed the economy, and that “if as a member of the NPP and an MP, he could make these false claims, then we ought to react and set the record straight. His claims were irrelevant”.



He has since requested that the NPP leadership summon Kennedy Agyapong to order because he is acting inappropriately.



He stated that the NPP as a party has measures in place to deal with wayward members and that it is critical that these challenges be addressed.



He also expressed regret that some people were giving the impression that Dr. Bawumia was chosen by President Akufo-Addo.



He stated that he supported the Vice President because he is competent, hardworking, and dedicated.