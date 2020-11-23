A landslide victory awaits Peter Amewu - Volta NPP declares

Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy

The Volta Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Organizer, Emmanuel Korsi Bodja has confidently expressed that the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Hohoe constituency and Energy Minister John Peter Amewu will win the seat by a landslide.

Speaking to Happy FM’s Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he said: “The chances of Peter Amewu are very bright. They are very bright in the sense that it is not because he is a Minister. It is bright because he is a true son of the soil. He has done great works in the constituency within all his years. Don’t forget Mr. Amewu was a DCE, MCE and he contested that parliamentary seat twice. He became the Volta Regional Chairman before today he was named a minister.



So this shows that he is well vested in that terrain. He has helped the entire Volta Region and he didn’t limit his works to Hohoe. The entire Volta Region is in support of Peter Amewu. He is everyone’s favourite. His dedication to the good people of Hohoe and the entire Volta Region”.



Korsi Bodja was of the view that the voting pattern in the Volta Region will change in this year’s election; a reason he believes will give the NPP and Mr. John Peter Amewu an overwhelming victory.

“There is going to be a revolution in the voting pattern of the Volta Region in 2020 and you will see the results. There is going to be a landslide victory for Peter Amewu.



Hopefully, Peter Amewu will win a landslide victory after the declaration. Voltarians are no more looking at sentimental, emotional issues like tribalism. They are discerning. The issues of tribalism are no more their issues anymore”.



On December 7, 2020, Ghanaians will be going to the polls to elect a president and members of parliament.