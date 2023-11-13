A 'record-breaking' 6,468 Ghanaians travelled to the United States for graduate studies in 2023 – Embassy

Virginia Palmer, US ambassador to Ghana

The United States (US) Embassy in Ghana has stated that 6,468 Ghanaians travelled to study graduate programmes at American universities for the 2022-2023 academic year.

This number, the embassy indicated, is unprecedented and represents an over 31 percent increase of Ghanaian students who took graduate programmes in the US for the 2021-2022 academic year (4,140).



The embassy, in a post shared on X on Monday, November 13, 2023, also stated that 4,916 Ghanaians travelled to the US to take university undergraduate programmes.



It indicated that Ghana is now the 14th largest contributor to the number of graduate foreign students in the US, rising from its previous 18th position.



In terms of the overall number of foreign students in America, Ghana ranked 23rd in terms of countries with the largest number of students.



“A record-breaking 6,468 Ghanaians studied in the United States in 2022-2023! That's a massive 31.6% increase!” part of the post reads.

The embassy also stated that Ghanaian students received scholarships worth almost $9 million.



“Also, Ghanaian students earned nearly $9 million in scholarships to more than 700 higher educational institutions in all 50 states.”



View the post by the embassy below:





A record-breaking 6,468 Ghanaians studied in the United States in 2022-2023! That's a massive 31.6% increase! Also, Ghanaian students earned nearly $9 million in scholarships to more than 700 higher educational institutions in all 50 states.



https://t.co/fGAOrxaeW9 pic.twitter.com/Q6DbsnzhhH — U.S. Embassy Ghana (@USEmbassyGhana) November 13, 2023

BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.