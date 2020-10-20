A runoff will be between APC and any other political party – Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga, Founder and former flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC)

Presidential Candidate for the All Peoples Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga says if there will be a runoff, it will be between his political party and one of the major political parties in the country.

According to him, he has learnt a lot of lessons and has done his home work very well this year so he is optimistic that he will be given the nod to lead the people of Ghana.



To him, he is ruling out any form of alliance with any of the major political parties because while in the voting booth, Ghanaians will be tempted to vote for him after the NDC and the NPP has failed them woefully.



“If there is going to be a runoff, it’s going to be between APC and any other political party. In the election booth, Ghanaians are going to change their minds and vote for Hassan Ayariga.” He claimed.

Hassan Ayariga who was speaking on Accra-based Angel FM said it’s not a spiritual orchestration but the Ghanaian is fed up with the NPP and the NDC monopoly and needs a change in its leadership.



To him, the monies the NPP and the NDC invest in electioneering campaigns can be invested into the development of the country but that hasn’t been the case for a very long time.