A stealing Veep worse than an incompetent President – NDC

Kwaku Boahen, Deputy National Communications officer for NDC

A Deputy National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Kwaku Boahen, has taken a swipe at the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as the worst Vice President.

His comment follows an earlier argument raised by the Vice President that no government will thrive if it has a very competent Vice President but an incompetent or indecisive President.



Reacting to the comment Mr Boahen said:

"Let me give our running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang a standing ovation. This is a woman who isn’t a kleptomania. A woman who won’t steal. I mean a Veep who is decent and not a thief. That’s what Ghana needs right now. And that is what the NDC led by John Mahama has given Ghanaians. Not one who will steal our money in the name of digitization, we’ve gone past that stage. A stealing veep is worst than an incompetent president.”



A team from the NDC led by Kwaku Boahen is currently in the Ashanti Region to monitor the ongoing voter registration exercise.

