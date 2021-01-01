A very big funeral will happen in Ghana – Prophet Badu Kobi

Prophet Badu Kobi, the General Overseer of Glorious Wave Chapel International has prophesied that Ghana will lose of one its illustrious citizens.

Badu Kobi claims it has been revealed to him in the spiritual realm that burial and funeral services will be held for a highly regarded person in the country.



“It is before me, a very big funeral will be held in Ghana. I see a very big funeral”.



Badu Kobi who was speaking at his church on the night of December 31, 2020 predicted hardship in the new year.



He said that economies across the world will struggle and that will lead to demonstrations.



He added that citizens and security agencies will clash multiple times across the world as hunger and poverty will grow.



“Economies of the world will slow down and there will be more protests. Across the world, there will be protests and citizens will fight with military officers”, he said.

It is worth noting that Badu Kobi has been underfire recently over what critics consider to be failed prophecies.



He prophesied a resounding victory for Donald Trump but that turned out to be false.



He also predicted victory for John Mahama in the 2020 election and that also turned to be untrue though the result of the election is a subject a petition at the Supreme Court.



In both instance, Badu Kobi defended that the voting was rigged.



