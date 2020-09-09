Politics

A vote for Mahama means a retrogression for Ghana - Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that a vote for John Mahama means a retrogression for Ghana.

According to him, Ghanaians must not give the NDC flagbearer another opportunity looking at his track record.



He disclosed this during a durbar of chiefs and people of Bulinga in the Wa East district.



“It is very important because it’s a crossroad basically and we have a choice to either go forward or to go backwards. And if we go forward the future is bright but if we go backwards we are going back into mismanagement and hardship,” he added.

He further stressed that, the 2020 elections will avail Ghanaians the opportunity to compare the economic performance of the current government to that of former President John Dramani Mahama.



Dr. Bawumia further stressed that, John Mahama’s bad governance cannot be pardoned ever.



However, he pointed out that, Mr Mahama is contesting the 2020 elections to satisfy his personal gains and has nothing better to offer Ghanaians.

