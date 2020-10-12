A vote for an independent parliamentary candidate is a vote against the NPP - Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged voters to refrain from voting for members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) contesting as independent parliamentary candidates.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people in the Bekwai constituency, Dr. Bawumia said a vote for an independent parliamentary candidate is a vote against the NPP.



He called on constituents of Bekwai to vote for the incumbent Member of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu rather than independent aspirants.



“You can all testify of the development here in Bekwai as a result of the hard work of Joe Wise. Roads, water, hospitals, clinics, CHPS compounds – all these he has done for you because he has worked on your needs.”



“Your Member of Parliament is a good man so you should retain him. We don’t want any business of an independent candidate at all,” the Vice President said.



President Akufo-Addo has also sent out a caution to persons who have withdrawn from the NPP and filed as independent parliamentary candidates for the upcoming general elections.

He urged his party members not to vote for such persons.



According to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, such moves are “a sign of disrespect, and anyone who doesn’t respect me cannot work with me.”



Meanwhile, the NPP has put in place a national reconciliation committee to engage aggrieved candidates going independent.



“We continue to talk to them. Some have stepped down. We are also still talking to some and I am confident that at the NPP at the end of the day will make headway when we have these small disputes,” the NPP National Organiser, Sammi Awuku, indicated in September.