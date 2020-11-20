‘A win for Mahama will mean foreigners voted’ - NPP man

John Dramani Mahama is NDC flagbearer for the 2020 polls

The New Patriotic Party’s Youth Organiser for Ablekuma Central, Isaac Asare, says if former President John Dramani Maham wins the 2020 presidential election, then it means Ghanaians were not the ones t5hat voted.

President Akufo-Addo will win the presidential election by two million votes.



Mahama will lose miserably just like what he suffered in 2016, he predicted.



Akonoba, as he is affectionately called, discloses the NPP has conducted several works that have pointed to their massive victory come December 7, 2020.



The house to house to campaigns he said are going well as Ghanaians have commended the president for his policies.



He advised the NPP to protect the ballot boxes so the victory of the party would be sealed.

The 2020 polls he noted will be free, fair, and transparent.



According to him, the performance of the Nana Akufo-Addo led government was unprecedented and visible in their respective locations.



He mentioned some of the achievements of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia led government as Planting For Food and Jobs, implemented a free SHS programme with 1.2 million students currently benefitting, enrolment rate up by 62.6%, and the addition of almost 1.5 million pupils to the school feeding programme.







