AG challenges suit seeking to restrain Asiedu from acting as Auditor-General

Deputy Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame will Wednesday morning urge the Supreme Court to dismiss an application for an injunction seeking to restrain Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu from Acting as Auditor-General.

This follows a suit filed by lawyer and fellow of the Centre for Democratic Development(CDD) Prof. Stephen Asare.



The Office of the President on July 4, extended the leave period of the Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo from 123 days to 167 days effective July 1, 2020.



Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Domelevo visited his office with the intention of picking up some documents but was shocked to see the locks to his office door changed.

Even though Mr. Domelevo questioned the Board on its decision to change his office door locks, no tangible reason was given to him.



Domelevo has known no peace after he surcharged the Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo over his office’s payment of $1million to Kroll and Associates Limited for some consultancy services.

