AMA distributes PPEs, stationery to mark 'My First Day at School’

AMA distributed 5000 nose masks, food etc to students in the metropolis

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has distributed 5000 nose masks, school uniforms, stationery, as well as snacks to basic school children in the metropolis, who reported at school for the first time in the new academic year.

The items which were distributed on Tuesday, 19th January forms part of efforts to support the 'My First Day at School' initiative and encourage children of school-going age, who are not in school to go to school to increase enrolment at the basic level.



The schools visited were Kaneshie Bishop Basic School, Bubuashie Circuit school, Nii Kojo Ababio Cluster of schools, John Wesley, Methodist Basic School, Ayaloloo Cluster of schools, Private Ordartey Lamptey,



St Michael and All Angels Anglican School.

Mr Julius Azumah, a director of administration, representing the mayor in the company of metro director of education, Stephen Abamfo and some other officials advised the new entrants to take their studies seriously and adhere to the Covid -19 safety protocols.



In all, a total of 315 new entrants have been admitted at the basic schools visited.

