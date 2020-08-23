Politics

APC National Delegates Conference slated for Monday, August 24

Founder and Leader of APC, Hassan Ayariga

The All People’s Congress (APC) goes for its second National Delegates Congress ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The party at this Congress will be Electing National Executives and its Presidential Candidate to lead the party in the 2020 general elections.



The Founder and Leader of APC, Hassan Ayariga is expected to be acclaimed as the flagbearer of the party as he was the only individual who picked up nomination forms to contest for the role.

The event themed: “Transforming GHANA and Restoring HOPE” is slated for Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00am.



The venue is Underground Bridge, East Legon.

