ASEPA calls for the removal of Affail Monney over journalists brutalities

GJA President, Dr Roland Affail Monney

Pressure group, Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has called for the removal of Roland Affail Monney as President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

Their call comes on the back of recent attacks on journalists from security agencies without the GJA seeking justice for these victims.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, the pressure group accused the GJA President of condoning the physical attack some security personnel exhibit anytime they claim journalists breached a law.



They reiterated that any form of violence and abuse on journalists should be frowned upon and must be tackled with all seriousness.

“We believe this is a betrayal of the GJA and its President not only to Mr. Caleb Kudah and Ms. Zoe but to the entire Journalist fraternity in the Country and must be treated with all seriousness.”



“We are therefore calling for the immediate removal of Mr. Affail Monney as GJA President, this is the only way the GJA can distance itself from the comments of Mr. Monney and show solidarity to their compatriots," part of the statement read.



The pressure group noted that they are poised to launch a campaign against the GJA's president, Affail Monney if he fails to resign.