Abbeam Institute boss descends heavily on detractors, says he's not fraudulent

Founder of the Abbeam Institute Of Technology, Rev Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso

Founder of the Abbeam Institute Of Technology in Kasoa, Rev Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso, has waged war against people who he claims wants to destroy, distract, and blackmail him.

According to him, people have deliberately designed a certain agenda by trying to paint him black to students who have been enrolled at the institution and also tarnish his hard-won image in the tertiary education industry.



In an interview with Mireku Nyampong of PinkFM, Rev Abeam said he has spotted a news item circulating on social media suggesting that students of the institution have sued him for fraud.



He has for that matter explained, nothing of that sort has been received by the institution and that the news out there is fake and must not pay any attention to it.



"All those social media reports are false. Some parents even came to speak on behalf of thier wards that the information is false. I believe this is a calculated attempt from people who just want to destroy me by using my students. I have notoiced that whenever someone wants to do something unique in this country, people will try to bring him down. All the stories they have carved around me even does not make sense," he established.



He has also revealed that if this will continue then he will refrain from good deeds or possibly the will of God.

Background



According to reports, some concerned students from the Abbeam Institute of Technology have sued the school for deception and fraud.



One of the students who spoke to the mid-morning show host of Angel FM Ohemaa Woyeje said that she is a final year student of Abbeam institute of technology and part of the victims.



The student who gave her name as Maame said, she saw the advert on TV and then decided to contact the school for affirmation. The school authorities told her that when she completes level 400, she will be writing the University of Cambridge exams in the United Kingdom.



According to her after wasting 4 years in the school she is now being asked to pay Eight-hundred pounds (£800) before she can get the opportunity to write the Cambridge Exams else she will be graduating with a diploma.

She added in the interview monitored by ghanapoliticsonline.com that, they have spoken to a lawyer who has served the Abbeam Institute with writs from the court and waiting for them to enter into an appearance.



Oheema Woyeje said that lot of innocent Ghanaians are being duped and that she has decided to give opportunity to people who have encountered such unpleasant situations to speak out their grievances.



She mentioned another vocational school at Flamingo who are also duping innocent students.



"People are going through a lot in Ghana that, I will be exposing soon starting from today”, Ohemaa added.

