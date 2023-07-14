5
Menu
News

Ablakwa denies personal feud, stresses parliamentary oversight in National Cathedral campaign

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa NDC Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has refuted claims suggesting a personal grudge against Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.

Ablakwa clarified that he does not know Rev. Kusi Boateng personally, and stated that his actions are solely driven by his parliamentary oversight responsibilities, particularly regarding his campaign against the National Cathedral Board of Trustees' secretary.

Following the dismissal of contempt charges brought against him by Rev. Kusi Boateng, the North Tongu MP addressed the issue on Eyewitness News, stating, "It is also to emphasize that at the height of this running battle with Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, it's a conflict of interest discovery I made that while he sat on the board of the National Cathedral as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, he made payments to an entity, JNS Talent Centre Ltd, where he's a director in the name of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, with a separate identity, hoping that he will not be found out."

Ablakwa further clarified, "People shouldn't forget the background because some people have sought to create the impression that this is some personal battle or somebody I don't like. Not at all, I don't know him from Adam, it's nothing personal."

The MP regarded the court ruling as a "victory for truth and victory for parliamentary oversight."

He emphasized that the decision allows him to continue his investigations and public disclosures.

YNA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio
Bawumia is up against 'coalition of the defeated' - Presidential staffer
Agradaa rearrested in case involving publication of nude photos of a prophet
Woman narrates how police allegedly tore her waist beads
Why Adjetey Anang turned down a juicy endorsement offer from a flagbearer
Boakye Agyarko reacts to the treatment of Alan at Assin North rally
I was betrayed; I wanted to be finance minister – Dr Apraku
Related Articles: