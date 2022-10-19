0
Ablakwa honours Atta-Mills, names surgical block at polyclinic after late president

Atta Mills Surgical Block At St. Anne's Polyclinic.jfif Prof Opoku-Agyemang cuts ribbon at the Atta Mills surgical block at St. Anne's polyclinic

Wed, 19 Oct 2022

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa outdoored a surgical block named after former president John Evans Fiifi Atta-Mills at a polyclinic in his constituency.

The fully equipped facility at the St. Anne’s Polyclinic in Tagadzi Dorfor was commissioned on October 18, 2022.

According to information available to GhanaWeb, the construction was sponsored by MANOS UNIDAS of Spain and fully equipped and furnished by the lawmaker.

In stating why the project was named after the late president who gave Ablakwa and other young politicians at the time their break in politics, the MP noted:

“We did it for the people we serve and we did it for the indomitable Asomdwehene, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills. John Evans Atta Mills Surgical Block, duly commissioned and now open to save lives,” Ablakwa posted on social media with a photo of the commissioning ceremony.

The special guest of honour on the day was the National Democratic Congress’ vice presidential candidate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang. The two special guests were Bishop of Keta-Akatsi, Gabriel Edoe Kumordji and former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho.

Traditional authorities and other members of society were also present at the event.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
