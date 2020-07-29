Politics

Mills saved 100 Kufuor appointees from going to jail - Kwamena Ahwoi reveals

Professor Kwamena Ahwoi

A former Local Government Minister during President Jerry John Rawlings regime, Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, has revealed that but for late President Mills’ intervention, many of President Kufuor’s appointees will have gone to jail.

This according to him, this infuriated President Rawlings whom today always criticizes President Mills’ administration for failing to deliver.



He said he and late PV Obeng supported by Alex Segbefia had prepared about 100 dockets to prosecute Kufuor’s appointees.



He added that President Mills was too good to be a politician, a reason why he couldn’t prosecute the wrongs of some NPP appointees.



“I went to him with the brief and everything. After I had finished, he said back to me, look at me…we spoke Fante. Kwamena so you want us to do it to them. When they come back, they will do to us. When we come back then we do it to them, then it will be doing and flowing aaaaa; did Ghana go or did Ghana come”, he told Joy SMS Kojo Yankson monitored by MyNewsGh.com



Professor Ahowi added “that is why the NPP got away with it quote and unquote. Today they get up and say that if they had done anything wrong we will have prosecuted them.”

“They don’t know that we had a president who said he was the Asomdwee Hene [Mills] , and that he was prepared to forget about the past in order that we move forward”, he pointed out.



“Many people in the NDC were very disappointed and their disappointment is reflected in Rawlings anger with President Mills that even if he has done quarter of what we think of what a politician should have done, maybe, maybe today’s reaction of the NPP would have been different”, he stressed.



He noted that “I can tell you President Mills, that is why some people say that he is not a politician because he didn’t have that cutting edge…because in politics you don’t always have to be good.”



“President Mills was good so he assumed every human was good. But in politics there are very bad people, and when you encounter the bad people, you must deal with them”, he stressed.

