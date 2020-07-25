Politics

Family of late Prof. Mills pays courtesy call on Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, NDC running mate poses with the Atta Mills family after their visit

The family of the Late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills has paid a courtesy call on Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the upcoming December 7th 2020 elections at her office on Friday 24th July 2020.

The family, led by Opanin George Aryee Thompson, the Family Linguist, were in Accra for the wreath Laying ceremony in connection with the commemoration of the passing of President Mills.



The family expressed their delight and excitement about the nomination of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as the NDC Vice Presidential candidate.



They pledged their support to her and the NDC and wished her well in the upcoming campaign. They advised her to focus on the task ahead and not be distracted by negativity from persons who do not wish her or the nation well.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, thanked the family for their support and also pledged to abide by their advice and work hard towards securing victory for the NDC come December 7th 2020.

She said, " For me victory for the NDC means victory for the whole of Ghana and an opportunity to work hard to address the many development needs that confront our nation today. It will also be a victory for the legacy that President Mills left this country. "



The meeting ended with a prayer by the family linguist.





Source: Office of Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

