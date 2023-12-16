Ablakwa reacts to arrest of two suspects defrauding dam spillage donors online

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP North Tongu

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has commended the Ministry of National Security and the National Signals Bureau for the arrest of two fraudsters.

According to him, he reported the fraudulent activities of the two suspects who had manipulated disaster fundraising flyers under his name to dupe unsuspecting Ghanaians seeking to contribute to the relief efforts for the Volta flooding disaster.



Ablakwa identified the culprits as Promise Ahorgah and Mawuli Kwaotse.



He explained that these individuals allegedly engaged in impersonation tactics to exploit citizens both at home and abroad.



“I wish to commend the Ministry of National Security and the National Signals Bureau for their prompt response to my complaint by tracking and apprehending two unscrupulous individuals who corrupted my disaster fundraising flyers and duped many unsuspecting Ghanaians.



“The two arrested suspects are Promise Ahorgah and Mawuli Kwaotse. A good number of Ghanaians both home and abroad have reported to me about how these two deceived them through elaborate impersonation methods and collected hundreds of thousands of Ghana Cedis which were not handed over to flood victims as the donors intended.

“An Accra High Court presided by Her Ladyship Lydia Osei-Marfo today ordered their continuous detention,” he said in a Twitter post on December 15, 2023.





The two… pic.twitter.com/vq8nJQZ2Nt — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) December 15, 2023

AM/SARA