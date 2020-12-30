Ablakwa tasks team to research why he got 87% instead of 97% target in elections

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Despite having been re-elected by the highest percentage nationwide, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has commissioned an investigation into why he failed to meet his target of 97% during the just-ended elections.

It will be recalled that when the NDC MP filled his nomination at the North Tongu district office of the Electoral Commission, he noted that his achievements in the past eight years is his biggest weapon going into the 2020 polls and will secure 97%.



He said, “We are determined to secure at least 97 percent for ourselves; 98 percent for John Mahama and our parliamentary candidate, my good self, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa because we have the track record. If you look at how we even responded to this pandemic, there are very few places that can compare; we are one of the very few constituencies who paid our private school teachers, we provided textbooks to all our students who were at home, we have purchased PPEs and other machines for carrying out the Covid-19 test, we have built an isolation center at the Battor Catholic hospital and many other interventions we have done.”



Following the election, he managed 87% which according to him, means there is more room for improvement. He hopes the research he has commissioned will make it possible for him to reach the extra 10% who didn’t vote for him.

He wrote:



“Even though it has now been established that our North Tongu parliamentary victory margin of 89.71% is nationally the biggest for the 2020 elections and while I am exceedingly grateful to my beloved constituents for this collective achievement, we are honest to admit that we still fell short of our intended target of 97%. We have therefore commissioned research on how we can reach out to the about 10% and better understand their expectations as we hope to secure their support in the forward march of North Tongu.



We respect everyone’s decision, value every constituents concerns and will continue to ensure that we work together in unwavering unity to develop our dear constituency.”