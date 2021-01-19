Ablekuma Shooting: Govt shielding Lord Commey’s bodyguard after he killed our son – Family of Ibrahim Abass

Ibrahim Abass was shot on December 7 at Abelekuma

The family of one of the persons allegedly shot and killed by one Collinson Quarcoo popularly known as Kola at Ablekuma Central, Ibrahim Abass is accusing the state of seeking to shield the alleged perpetrator from facing justice.

The said Collinson Quarcoo is reportedly a bodyguard of the Director of Operations at the Jubilee House, Lord Commey and a National Security employee who allegedly opened fire at the deceased Ibrahim Abass and four others including a police officer and a journalist all of whom survived.



The shooting incident occurred in the collation centre in the constituency at the Odorkor Police Church Ablekuma Central Constituency of the Greater Accra Region during the just-ended election. Ibrahim Abass, his family said, sustained injuries in his stomach and passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment.



According to several eyewitnesses, the accused without provocation opened fire on the deceased and four other persons.



The family of Abass Ibrahim is accusing the state of attempts to deny their son justice. The accused is currently on bail and there is fear among the family that he could threaten witnesses or harm some of the complainants given his history.

Again, they say while an Accra Circuit Court refused the accused bail, an Accra High Court granted him bail without their knowledge.



They also lament that the state is yet to amend charges against Kola to reflect the death of one of his victims which is their son.



The judge originally assigned the case, Justice Emmanuel Essandoh became indisposed after refusing the accused bail hence a new judge, Samuel Bright Acquah appointed to replace him while the prosecutor, one Inspector Eric Pobee has been absenting himself from the court.