Ablekuma South: NPP, NDC candidates promise to win polls by over 75% margin

Alfred Oko Vanderpuje is the incumbent Member of Parliament

The 3FM Constituency Debate train made a pit stop at the Ablekuma South Constituency on Friday, September 18.

The Debate hosted incumbent Member of Parliament Alfred Oko Vanderpuje and the New Patriotic Party’s Bernard Nii Anyaa Brown.



The candidates debated each other on issues that bordered on the community, projects that they wish to complete and projects they are working on.



At the Debate, the NPP’s candidate stated that he had already helped in the procurement of outboard motors for the fisher folk in the area.



“Together with government, I have provided outboard motors at good prices for the fisher folk in the community. The people are here and they will testify to the fact that these motors are helping to improve their lives.”



In a sharp contrast to these claims, the incumbent MP accused his challenger of sharing the motors to family and friends.

He said: “In our bid to represent our people in Parliament, we promise to be there for the people for everybody in the community so if we have a leader who only looks after the interest of people who side with him, its unfair.



“The outboard motors he’s talking about are only being enjoyed by people who are close to him.”



Tuesday market



The Tuesday market, which used to serve as a sales point for fisher folk for many years, is in so bad a shape that both candidates spoke about plans to renovate and bring it back to life.



“We are yet to cut sod for the renovation of the market but it’s something that’s in the pipelines. We will do it.”

The incumbent MP said: “We had done consultations with stakeholders and even gotten an investor just before we lost power. I don’t know why its delaying now since all the necessary grounds work had been done.”



Bernard Anyaa Brown stated that the current government used GH¢1 billion to build the bridge which connects Chorkor to other parts of the constituency.



According to him, the Constituency through the Coastal Development Authority (CoDA) had benefited from the ‘1 Constituency 1 million cedi’ initiative by government.



The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) questioned the cost of the bridge.



In his response, he said “you can’t build that bridge for GH¢1 billion. It’s impossible.”

‘75% win’



The incumbent Alfred Oko Vanderpuje has opined that he will win the December 7 polls by a 75% margin where as his competitor has said that they he will gain 76% of the votes.



The Constituency has been predominantly for the NDC for the past 24 years.

