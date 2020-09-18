Ablekuma South NPP candidate promises 500 toilets

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate for the Ablekuma South constituency, Bernard Anyaa Brown, has promised constituents 500 toilet facilities should he get the mandate as elected in the upcoming December polls.

Bernard Anyaa Brown also bemoaned the lack of a public hospital in the area. He stated that there have been consultative meetings with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to build a “CHIPS” compound within the constituency.



The Ablekuma Constituency is one of Ghana’s most populated coastal areas. The government prior to the elections in 2016 promised to build toilet facilities in every home.



Speaking at the 3FM Constituency Debate Friday, September 18, the NPP candidate acknowledged the many problems confronting the people but admitted sanitation is the biggest of them all.



“When I’m given power, I will build 500 toilet facilities for the homes in the constituency. When you take a walk around the place you realize that people have a real difficulty with sanitation because they don’t have personal facilities in their homes. My party and I are committed to building these facilities to make the constituency better.”

Incumbent MP for the constituency, Alfred Oko Vandepuje, said his opponent is only wishing to build toilet facilities the Akufo-Addo-led government promised the people but failed to deliver. He questioned the result of the promises they made in 2016.



“We have illuminated the community. Today streetlights are available in most places in the community. The promises he is making today, they made it to the people of the Ablekuma before the 2016 election. Ask him what happened to them”, he questioned.



The 3FM Constituency Debate sets a platform for parliamentary candidates in selected constituency to engage with their constituents on issue-based debates.

