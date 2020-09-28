Ablekuma West NDC launches 2020 campaign

NDC's Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma Constituency, Rev. Kweku Addo

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

The Ablekuma West constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially launched it's 2020 campaign ahead of the December general elections.

The event which came off on Sunday 27th September, 2020 at Dansoman, attracted a lot of top political dignitaries and sympathizers of the party.



This was to officially present the policies to the constituents ahead of the December polls.



Speaking during the launch, the Parliamentary Candidate, Rev. Kweku Addo, stated that he has outlined better initiatives for his constituents and would implement them when voted for.



"If you vote wisely for me and John Dramani Mahama and he wins, from Otorjor to Tunga, we don't have any public school there but when we come into power, I will together with John Dramani Mahama build an ultramodern public school for you. And with the youths, John Dramani is promoting TVET and Dansoman has the best vocational school which is New Century School and I will push for all the youths to get quality education and won't be allowed to pay any fees," he said.



He added that there would be an Adult Development center to cater for the old age and less privileged in the constituency.

"When I win the elections with the power of God, I will establish and build an adult center for our aged mothers and fathers in Ablekuma West to enable them to have enough rest and education about healthy life."



He lamented on the lack of recreational centers and promised to provide the constituency with an AstroTurf.



"In this constituency, we have a lot of youths who are talented and are interested in football but there is no proper playing field. So when you give me the node, I will build an AstroTurf for the youth, and I am sure this can also help discover more talents," the P.C said.



He, however, added that the NDC is more concerned about the poor plights of the fishermen in his constituency.



"The NDC will work hand in hand with other companies in order to lift the poor business plights of the fishermen. When the NDC was in power, we provided everything in order to make their lives more comfortable. I promise to establish a retirement fund for them and improve upon their businesses but without them, we won't be able to get good fish.

"I will make sure to secure jobs and enroll youths in fashion designing and hairdressing training in order for them to make ends meet in the future, Rev. Kweku Addo stated. Five times each year, I will make sure I meet all stakeholders who play vital roles in the development of the constituency, i.e. chiefs, assembly members, youths and the rest. We will discuss the developmental ideas in order to lift the image of the NDC and Ablekuma West at large," he disclosed.



The National Vice Chairman of the NDC, Alhaji Saeed Sinare, also urged the constituents to rally behind the party to ensure victory in 2020.



"John Dramani Mahama needs us, our MP in the making needs all of us. Let us give them the support they need, let us make sure John Dramani Mahama comes 2021 he will be our next president for the republic of Ghana.



"Don't let anyone deceive you, the manifesto that the leader of this party presented to you is the best ever in the history of this country. If we are going to have another 4 years of this NPP, then this country will be doomed forever so let us work hard and vote them out," Alhaji stressed.



Aside the launch, the Parliamentary Candidate, Rev. Kweku Addo also took the opportunity to unveil the blueprints which contains his 7 THEMATIC PILLAR PLEDGE to the people of Ablekuma West.

