Ablekuma West NPP primaries: Watch 'disappointed' Roni leave voting centre after being floored by Ursula

Moments after Roni Kwesi Nicol, the only challenger against incumbent MP for Ablekuma West constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful lost the NPP parliamentary primaries, he was spotted leaving the polling grounds in disappointment.

Roni, clad in white was spotted getting into his car and being driven off alone while supporters of Ursula Owusu cheered and jubilated at the polling station.



Roni Kwesi Nicol went home with only 241 votes while Ursula Owusu emerged victorious, securing 812 votes out of the 1108 total votes cast at the constituency on Saturday, January 27, 2024.



The constituency recorded 20 rejected ballots, according to the Electoral Commission official who announced the results, as reported by GhanaWeb's Ishmael Batoma.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Aseso-Boakye, has been retained as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency, beating his contender, Ralph Agyapong.



The incumbent won with 78.22 percent of the total votes cast, making him the only NPP MP who has retained his bid in the constituency for re-election.

The Bantama constituency was keenly contested by the two aspirants.



In the earlier moments of the elections, there were near fisticuffs between the aspirants Ralph Agyapong, brother of Kennedy Agyapong; and Asenso-Boakye.



This was after Ralph accused the incumbent of singing at the voting centre, a comment Asenso-Boakye described as pointless.



