About 1,060 delegates to vote in Akan NDC parliamentary primaries

Source: GNA

A total of 1,060 delegates are expected to cast their ballots in the Akan National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary primaries slated for May 13.

The delegates which include Constituency Executives and NDC appointees are coming from 39 wards across the Constituency.



Emmanuel Klu, the Akan NDC Director of Elections, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.



He said the venue for the election is, however, unknown for now.



The Akan NDC has three candidates contesting to be elected as Parliamentary Candidate to represent the party in Ghana’s eighth Parliament in 2025.



They include Yao Gomado, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan, Nana Nyarko Dabo, an Entrepreneur, and Ahmed Muniru, a Businessperson.



Yao Gomado, born 20th October 1966 is a Marine Engineer and comes from Dodo-Dompa, a farming community in the Kadjebi District.

He has been elected as NDC MP for Akan on December 7, 2020, with 19,317 votes.



The Legislator served on the Judiciary Committee, Environment, Science and Technology Committee of Ghana’s seventh Parliament.



Nana Nyarko Dabo is an entrepreneur with an interest in Real Estate Development and hails from Kadjebi, the District capital.



His father, Johnson Robert Dabo was a former District Commissioner for Buem-Krachi District and former Volta Regional Vice-Chairman of NDC.



Ahmed Muniru, also known as Orinzo, comes from Ahamansu, a farming community and he is an Estate Developer.