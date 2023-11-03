About 1,300 delegates to cast vote in Ho Central - Election committee

NPP flag

The Chairman for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Ho Central Constituency flagbearer election committee, Theophilus Kwaku Foli, has said all is set for the November 4, 2023 elections.

He said close to about 1,300 delegates are expected to cast their votes in the crucial election to elect a flagbearer for the party going into the 2024 general elections.



According to him, "All is set for the election tomorrow. We have done tremendous work in the Constituency for the election", he said.

He was speaking exclusively to Class 91.3 FM's Volta Regional correspondent, Kingsley Attitsogbui on Friday, November 3, 2023, in Ho ahead of the elections scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.