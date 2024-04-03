About 30% of children with autism spectrum disorder are minimally verbal - Report

Founder of Mulan Neurodiversity School, Thara Brigitte Mills

Founder of Mulan Neurodiversity School, Thara Brigitte Mills, has noted that about 30% of children with autism spectrum disorder are minimally verbal. This means that they speak fewer than 30 words or do not speak at all.

The disorder affects how these people learn, behave and interact with others.



According to her, inasmuch as these children are unable to speak and express themselves, they possess some good qualities.



"It is believed that people who are on the spectrum are very likely to be focused and hardworking, honest and enthusiastic, polite and respectful, kind and caring. Those qualities not only make them good employees but also good friends and great people,” She stated.



Thara Brigitte Mills noted that some autistic children experience epilepsy or seizure disorder, unusual eating and sleeping habits, gastrointestinal issues with regard to bowel movements.



The cause of autism spectrum disorder is however unknown, but scientists believe it is caused by both genetic and environmental factors.

She therefore called on parents to provide therapies such as play and speech therapies, applied behaviour analysis, floor time, relationship development intervention, Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT) for Aggressive Behaviours for these children.



Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that has wide-range severity with a long-term effect, characterised by communication, social development or a repetitive behaviour pattern.



In severe cases, an autistic child may never learn to speak or make eye contact. However, many children with autism and other autism spectrum disorders are able to live a normal life.



Early signs of autism usually appear in the first 1-2 years of life. Some children have many early signs of autism, whereas others have only a few.



These signs may include, delay in language skills, movement skills, cognitive or learning skills.



