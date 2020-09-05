Politics

About 5,000 NDC supporters allegedly cross carpet to NPP in Ketu North municipality

Some 5,000 sympathizers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region have been reported to have defected to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the NPP Ketu North Constituency Secretary, Ohene Francis defections from the NDC to NPP have been taking place on a considerably large scale on daily basis since the NPP came to power in January 2016.



Mr. Ohene indicated that constituents are completely fed up with the leadership of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Dr. James Klutse Avedzi, who has been the MP for the area since January, 2005.



"A lot of people are joining our party, a lot of people are fed up with the NDC in the constituency, a lot of people are fed up with the MP in the constituency." Francis was quoted as saying.



Giving reasons why he said people are fed up with the NDC in the constituency, Mr. Ohene said the constituents, over the past 16 years have not seen any progress they want they [constituents] want for the constituency.

"For over the past 16 years, the people are not seeing the type of development they want," he said.



However, the NDC Communications Officer in the Ketu North constituency, Mr. Tesu Dotse, popularly called Galeagbelime has refuted the claims of defection as claimed by the NPP constituency secretary.



Mr. Tesu who spoke exclusively to this reporter indicated that he is not aware of any of such defections in the constituency. He added that if any of their party supporters want to cross carpet to the NPP, they [NDC executives in the constituency] will be alerted.



"Forget what you have been told. They always peddle falsehood and this is just one of them. None of our supporters have joined the NPP but if it happened; I'm not aware. But I can tell you that it is a lie, none of our members have defected," Mr. Tesu stated.

Source: Ahianyo Peter Atsu, Contributor

