About GH¢8 billion needed to fix road infrastructure deficit – Amoako-Atta

Roads Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta

• An amount of GH¢7.827 is needed to fix some roads in the country

• These roads cover all the 16 regions



• This is part of the government's Year of Roads Agenda



Minister of Roads and Highway, Kwesi Amoako-Atta has noted that an amount of GH¢7.827 is needed to fix 81 roads across the country.



Addressing a press conference in Accra Sunday, May 23, 2020, the sector minister said these critical roads identified in all the 16 regions needs to be fixed as part of the Year of Roads agenda announced by President Akufo-Addo.

Mr Amoako-Atta said, “as part of government year of roads, we selected all the 16 regions of our country, 81 roads totalling 2,167.2km and when we did the costing it was ¢7.827 billion."



“It touches every region. The president declared a special section during a cabinet retreat and invited all regional ministers and it was chaired by the vice president and we picked the critical roads from all the 16 regions of our country. You see how balanced our government is and how we want to touch every region and carry the entire country along with us without discrimination,” he stated.



Meanwhile, the Roads and Highways Minister has vowed not to spare any contractor who does shoddy works on the roads.



He stated that he expects professionalism from the engineers and contractors