Abronye DC’s list of Bible quotations to interpret NPP position on ballot paper

ShareThe ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at a short balloting ceremony at the Electoral Commission's head office picked the first position on the ballot paper ahead of the December 7 election.
Members of the party have been giving several meanings to the number 1 position including it being a sign of victory for the party in the forthcoming elections.
Adding his voice to this in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe Abronye popularly known as Abronye DC gave a list of Bible quotations to prove that number 1 is indeed a sign of victory.
Listen to him in the video below:
