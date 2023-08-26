Abronye maintains decision to abstain as he visits voting centre without voting

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Kwame Baffoe

Correspondence from Bono Region

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Kwame Baffoe, has maintained his decision to abstain from the party's super delegates conference currently underway.



Although Kwame Baffoe was at the Pastoral Centre in Sunyani where the voting is taking place, he left without exercising his franchise.



When quized by the media, he revealed that his decision was a personal decision.

He commended the General Secretary and the committee overseeing the election for putting in measures to ensure a free and fair election.



With Kwame Baffoe officially abstaining from voting, 37 delegates are expected to vote in the Bono Region.