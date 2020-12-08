2
Abuakwa South: Atta Akyea continues his 16 years run in parliament

Samuel Atta Akyea?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea, Legal Practitioner

Tue, 8 Dec 2020 Source: My News GH

An Accra-based Legal Practitioner Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea has won the Abuakwa South Constituency and he continues his 16 years run in parliament.

The Minister for Works and Housing has been in parliament for 16 years just after the now President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left office and the people of Abuakwa South has given him another four years.

However, the President pushed in favor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as their stronghold with 31, 160 votes.

Below is the provisional Presidential results:

NPP – 29, 634

NDC – 7, 705

GUM – 170

CPP – 18

GFP – 06

GCPP – 0

APC – 11

LPG – 14

PNC – 6

PPP- 7

NDP – 05

Certified Parliamentary results

Hon Samuel Attah Kyea – (NPP) – 29, 634

Sanusi Mohammed – (NDC) – 7, 705

Banning Peprah Felix (GUM) – 955

Marfo Enock Kwame (Independent) – 904

Total number of registered voters – 51, 339

Total Votes Cast – 39,706

Valid Votes – 39, 198

Invalid Votes – 508

