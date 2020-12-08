Abuakwa South: Atta Akyea continues his 16 years run in parliament

Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea, Legal Practitioner

An Accra-based Legal Practitioner Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea has won the Abuakwa South Constituency and he continues his 16 years run in parliament.

The Minister for Works and Housing has been in parliament for 16 years just after the now President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left office and the people of Abuakwa South has given him another four years.



However, the President pushed in favor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as their stronghold with 31, 160 votes.



Below is the provisional Presidential results:



NPP – 29, 634



NDC – 7, 705

GUM – 170



CPP – 18



GFP – 06



GCPP – 0



APC – 11

LPG – 14



PNC – 6



PPP- 7



NDP – 05



Certified Parliamentary results

Hon Samuel Attah Kyea – (NPP) – 29, 634



Sanusi Mohammed – (NDC) – 7, 705



Banning Peprah Felix (GUM) – 955



Marfo Enock Kwame (Independent) – 904



Total number of registered voters – 51, 339

Total Votes Cast – 39,706



Valid Votes – 39, 198



Invalid Votes – 508