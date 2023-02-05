Abuakwa apartment fire scene subjected to forensic analysis – GNFS

File photo

A team of forensic investigators have been deployed to the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal town of Abuakwa Nsonyameye to advance investigations into the apartment fire that killed a mother and her two daughters last Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement published by the Ghana National Fire Service and sighted by dailymailgh.com on Saturday indicating that the team had visited the scene on Thursday, February 4, 2023.



Led by Dr Richmond Afoakwa the team will “unravel exactly what caused last Wednesday dawn’s heart-wrenching fire,” the statement further indicated.



Earlier report



Preliminary investigations have established that the apartment fire that killed a mother and her two daughters in Kumasi last Wednesday was caused by an unattended lit mosquito coil which was in close contact with room combustibles.



In its latest update, the Ashanti Regional Fire Service Command also cited a late call-up, coupled with wrong addresses and the poor nature of the road leading to the fire scene, delaying its rescue efforts.

The charred bodies of the family of three were discovered in the debris after firefighters completely doused the blaze. Two other tenants in the affected house managed to escape unhurt from the ruinous fire.



The incident which occurred at Abuakwa-Abease in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region has left residents in shock.



The Ashanti Regional Fire Command wants residents to adhere to fire protocols and reach out to its emergency numbers 0322022221 or 0505001415 for a prompt response.



Read the full statement below:



A FAMILY OF 3 PERISHES IN A RUINOUS FIRE AT ABUAKWA NSONYAMEYE IN KUMASI DUE TO LATE DETECTION, CALL UP AND WRONG ADDRESS OF THE FIRE

An unattended lit mosquito coil in close contact with room combustibles caused the heart-wrenching fire which claimed 3 lives and resulted in the destruction of three (3) bedrooms and their contents including roofing sheets, doors, utensils, furniture, household appliances and personal effects which run into several thousands of cedis.



Fortunately, Two (2) other Tenants in the affected house managed to escape unhurt from the ruinous fire.



A late call-up to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for help, as a result of the late detection of the fire and the wrong address provided to the fire scene and poor road network, led to the destruction of Three (3) bedroom and their contents.



Unfortunately, the heavy fire claimed Three (3) lives; a mother, 28 years, and her Two (2) daughters with ages 6 and 9 years. The deceased got trapped in their room, suffocated by the heavy smoke and burnt to death by the fire.



The ferocious fire which is believed to have started about 0200 hours got to the GNFS at 0343 hours.

The Firefighting Crew got to the fire scene at 0419 hours to finally contain the well-advanced blaze at 0453 hours which caused the roof of the affected building to cave in.



The charred bodies of the 3 persons were conveyed to the morgue by the police.



The Duty Officer, ASTNO Osei Gyamfi after extinguishing the fire seized the moment to advise bystanders and residents to always call the GNFS early for help with the correct address of the fire.