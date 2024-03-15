Lecturer calls for pragmatic measures to curb fire outbreaks in marketplaces

Dr. Banabas Addai Amanfo

A senior lecturer at the Valley View University, Kumasi Campus, Dr. Banabas Addai Amanfo, has called for pragmatic measures to curb market fire outbreaks in Ghana.

The lecturer suggested that the various city authorities should design and implement realistic measures that will keep the activities of traders in constant check to prevent any incidents of fire disasters at markets.



He observed that it was time city authorities banned cooking at the markets with gas cylinders, coal pots, and other sources of energy that could cause fire outbreaks.



Speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC 102 9 FM’s morning show Nyansapo on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Dr. Amanfo also urged managers of the markets to pay particular attention to the electrical wiring systems at their facilities to avoid fire outbreaks.



“Most of these fire disasters are preventable, but it will take a concerted effort from both authorities and traders to solve the menace of fire outbreaks."

"While it’s apt for the leaders to put traders in check, I believe traders also have the responsibility to protect their investments; hence, any act that is likely to cause fire must be taken care of," he said.



His call comes after some traders at the Kumasi Racecourse Market lost their wares to a devastating fire outbreak.



The fire, according to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), destroyed 108 shops.