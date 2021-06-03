Accra-Kumasi Highway: MTTD replaces speed bumps with rumble strips

The decision was taken after a visit to the gridlock prone stretch on the highway

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service has deployed personnel to the Accra-Kumasi highway to replace speed bumps with rumble strips on the stretch.

The stretch left commuters stranded for hours last week.



The situation also endangers the lives of patients in ambulances being rushed to hospitals.



In an interview with Starr News, Director-General of the MTTD COP Frederick Adu-Anim said “the number of vehicles is increasing especially the weekends when people travel from Accra to Kumasi.”

“We know that the engineering problems are also there as we saw the highway officer and his men reducing the height of the speed rumps at paradise, as the vehicles are forced to slow down because of the heights of the bumps so those problems create that vehicular traffic.”



The Eastern Manager of maintenance at the Ghana Highway Authority Ernest Osei Bonsu said “the edges of the street cables have deteriorated, so when vehicles are coming, they take their time to slow down then mount over it before they move. All these cause delays and builds up of traffic. So we want to remove all these old cables within this section then replace them with rumble stripes till it comes up.”



He added, “ this is what we are doing so we can have a free flow of traffic as we await the medium term to redesign the junction at Osino.”