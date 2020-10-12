Accra floods: Pay attention to weather warnings – GMA to Ghanaians

Some parts of Accra and Kasoa experienced flooding over the weekend

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has called on Ghanaians to pay attention to weather warnings from their outfit.

Some parts of Accra and Kasoa experienced flooding over the weekend after a heavy downpour which spanned over ten hours, recording about 150mm of rain.



According to the agency, two of such rains are expected to occur again within the month, before the dry season kicks in, adding that the resilient nature of Accra has reduced drastically.



“Currently, if you have 35 millimetres of rains that’s if it rains for one hour intensively, some places in Accra will be flooded.”



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr, Deputy Director of Ghana Meteo Joseph Portuphy announced that the rains will stop in the first week of November.



He said: “as we wait for one or two of such rains, we should keep our fingers crossed and listen to weather warnings. And people shouldn’t converge and try to go when it starts raining."

“The rains should stop in the first week of November. Because Accra is a low-lying area, all the water from Aburi, Nsawam, Oda must pass through Accra before it enters the sea and that’s another challenge.”



He explained that: “the rains we had in Accra, if it happens in a place like Axim, the place won’t get flooded because it will enter the soil but for us in Accra, because of how we’ve built and our drainage system, it becomes difficult.”



“We should expect one or two of such heavy rains before we get out of the minor season,” he added.



