Act honourably – Bagbin warns new Members of Parliament

Speaker of the 8th Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has served a word of caution to new entrants of the august house to not just carry the tag ‘Honourable’, but act accordingly.
Addressing the house for the first time at the official sitting of the house, Mr Bagbin warmly welcomed the new members of Parliament, adding that the success of the legislature hung on their shoulders.
While condemning altercations which occurred in the lead up to his inauguration, the former Nadowli Kaleo MP stressed that there was the need for members of the 8th Parliament to be held to higher standards.
He charged that the incidents which marred the voting exercise will not happen again under his leadership.
Some 130 members of parliament made their way into the 8th Parliament for the first time after the December 7 elections.
The constituencies which are been represented by new MPs include: Nadowli-Kaleo, Keta, Tamale, Central, Hohoe, Yilo Krobo, Anlo, Ketu South, Wa West, Buem, Amasaman, Aowin, Chiana Paga, Kumbungu, Jirapa, Akan, Afram Plains South, Damongo, Lambuisie, Yagaba Kubori, Karaga, Nkarigu, Salaga North, Binduri, Chereponi, Yunyoo, Kintampo South, Pru West, Upper West Akim, New Edubiase, Awutu Senya, Adentan. Madina, Jaman North, Jaman South, Dormaa West, Wenchi, Nkoranza Noth.
Below is a list of the remaining constituencies:
Nkoranza South
Assin North
Cape Coast North
Ekumfi
Gomoa West
Upper Manya Krobo
Ablekuma Central
Nalerigu Gambaga
Tema East
Tempane
Zebilla
Lawra
Krachi EAst
Jomoro
Prestea Huni Valley
Atebubu Amanten
Tain
Ledzokuku
Krowor
Bunkpurugu
Techiman North
Evalue Gwira
Kpandai
Salaga South
Asutifi North
Bantama
Ejisu
Manhyia North
Offinso South
Nhyiaeso
Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo
Bosome Freho
Atwima Kwawoma
Manso Nkwanta
Afigya Kwabre North
Berekum East
Dormaa East
Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa
Twifo Atti Morkwa
Upper Denkyira East
New Juaben South
Akim Oda
Mpraeso
Akwatia
Suhum
Kade
Achiase
Nkawkaw
Ablekuma North
La Dadekotopon
Okaikwei South
Tema Central
Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro
Tolon
Saboba
Walewale
Navrongo Central
Wa East
Sissala West
Sissala East
Kwesimintsim
Shama
Mpohor
Amenfi East
Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai
Tafo Pankrono
Akrofuom
Gushegu
Anyaa Sowutuom
