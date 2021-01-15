Act honourably – Bagbin warns new Members of Parliament

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin

Speaker of the 8th Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has served a word of caution to new entrants of the august house to not just carry the tag ‘Honourable’, but act accordingly.

Addressing the house for the first time at the official sitting of the house, Mr Bagbin warmly welcomed the new members of Parliament, adding that the success of the legislature hung on their shoulders.



While condemning altercations which occurred in the lead up to his inauguration, the former Nadowli Kaleo MP stressed that there was the need for members of the 8th Parliament to be held to higher standards.



He charged that the incidents which marred the voting exercise will not happen again under his leadership.



Some 130 members of parliament made their way into the 8th Parliament for the first time after the December 7 elections.



The constituencies which are been represented by new MPs include: Nadowli-Kaleo, Keta, Tamale, Central, Hohoe, Yilo Krobo, Anlo, Ketu South, Wa West, Buem, Amasaman, Aowin, Chiana Paga, Kumbungu, Jirapa, Akan, Afram Plains South, Damongo, Lambuisie, Yagaba Kubori, Karaga, Nkarigu, Salaga North, Binduri, Chereponi, Yunyoo, Kintampo South, Pru West, Upper West Akim, New Edubiase, Awutu Senya, Adentan. Madina, Jaman North, Jaman South, Dormaa West, Wenchi, Nkoranza Noth.



Below is a list of the remaining constituencies:



Nkoranza South



Assin North



Cape Coast North



Ekumfi



Gomoa West



Upper Manya Krobo



Ablekuma Central



Nalerigu Gambaga



Tema East

Tempane



Zebilla



Lawra



Krachi EAst



Jomoro



Prestea Huni Valley



Atebubu Amanten



Tain



Ledzokuku



Krowor



Bunkpurugu



Techiman North



Evalue Gwira



Kpandai



Salaga South

Asutifi North



Bantama



Ejisu



Manhyia North



Offinso South



Nhyiaeso



Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo



Bosome Freho



Atwima Kwawoma



Manso Nkwanta



Afigya Kwabre North



Berekum East



Dormaa East



Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa



Twifo Atti Morkwa

Upper Denkyira East



New Juaben South



Akim Oda



Mpraeso



Akwatia



Suhum



Kade



Achiase



Nkawkaw



Ablekuma North



La Dadekotopon



Okaikwei South



Tema Central



Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro



Tolon

Saboba



Walewale



Navrongo Central



Wa East



Sissala West



Sissala East



Kwesimintsim



Shama



Mpohor



Amenfi East



Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai



Tafo Pankrono



Akrofuom



Gushegu



Anyaa Sowutuom