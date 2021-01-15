4
Act honourably – Bagbin warns new Members of Parliament

Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin

Fri, 15 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speaker of the 8th Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has served a word of caution to new entrants of the august house to not just carry the tag ‘Honourable’, but act accordingly.

Addressing the house for the first time at the official sitting of the house, Mr Bagbin warmly welcomed the new members of Parliament, adding that the success of the legislature hung on their shoulders.

While condemning altercations which occurred in the lead up to his inauguration, the former Nadowli Kaleo MP stressed that there was the need for members of the 8th Parliament to be held to higher standards.

He charged that the incidents which marred the voting exercise will not happen again under his leadership.

Some 130 members of parliament made their way into the 8th Parliament for the first time after the December 7 elections.

