Ada NDC vice chair asked to resign after risking his position for Ofosu-Ampofo

Kabu .jpeg Kenneth Kabu Kano, Ada NDC Vice Chair

Sun, 18 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The vice-chair of the Ada National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kenneth Kabu Kano, is under criticism from social media users because of a statement he made ahead of the NDC National polls.

The vice-chair brashly stated that he will step down from his position as vice-chair of the party should Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo lose the election.

“Ok I will put it on the line, I said he will win the chairmanship position (Ofosu-Ampofo), I said if he doesn’t win, I will resign as the vice chairman of the Ada constituency,” he said.

After the NDC national elections on Saturday, December 17, 2022, however, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, a.k.a. General mosquito, defeated Ofosu-Ampofo, by a wide margin to lead the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Following the results of the elections, some social media users are now demanding for Kabu Kano to step down, arguing that he must leave the position immediately in order to redeem his integrity.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, at the National Congress held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, secured 65.17% of the total vote cast to win the election.

His closest competitor, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo polled just 33.81% of the total vote cast.

According to the Electoral Commission, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah garnered 5,569 while the incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo managed 2,892 votes

















