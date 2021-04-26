Adiebeba kingmakers to destool chief for contesting Dec 7 elections

Kingmakers of Adiebeba want to destool Nana Adu Abenkroh for contesting as NDC candidate

Kingmakers of Adiebeba in Kumasi have vowed to destool their chief, Nana Adu Abenkroh, after ignoring their warning to contest for the parliamentary seat at Adansi Asokwa on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress in the just ended 2020 elections.

They say the action of the chief is against the Chieftaincy Act that bars chiefs from engaging in active politics.



The Adiebeba chief made his intention known to contest as Member of Parliament in December, 2019.



He confirmed his abdication of the stool in an interview with the media in March, 2020.



“I sat down with the elders and queenmother of my stool to inform them about my decision to join politics.



“Initially they did not agree but because I insisted that I wanted to contest as a Member of Parliament, they later allowed me to do all the necessary rituals to abdicate the stool. I’m no more the chief of Adiebeba,” Nana Adu Abenkroh told the media ahead of the elections.

After contesting the 2020 parliamentary elections on the ticket of NDC and losing to the incumbent MP, K.T. Hammond, Nana Adu Abenkro turned around to say he has not abdicated his stool.



But the kingmakers including the queenmother have vowed not to recognize him as the chief of Adiebeba.



“He is no more our chief. What he did is abominable. It is stated clear in the constitution that you cannot engage in partisan politics and still be a chief,” one of the kingmakers, Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, noted.



“He was the one who announced his abdication. No one forced him. As it stands now, we do not recognize him as our chief,” Ama Dwumfuor stated.



They have resolved to petition the Asantehene to resolve the matter.