Administrator General hands over notes to 2020 transition team

Administrator General, Alhaji Yakubu Atsulor, has handed over notes from 54 out of 56 government departments and agencies to the 2020 transition team.

The handing over notes are expected to facilitate the work of the 15-member team in ensuring a smooth transition of power.



The Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012, (Act 845), regulates the political transfer of power and for related matters.



For an incumbent President, the law states that if re-elected for a second term, he or she “shall designate members of the Transition Team.”



In accordance with the provisions of the Act, when Nana Akufo-Addo was given nod to govern for another four-year term after the December 7 elections, he appointed the 15-member transition team to ensure effective transfer of political power from the current administration to the next.



At a short event to inaugurate the transition team on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, Mr Atsulor officially handed the reports from ministries and regional coordinating councils to the Chairperson of the 2020 transition team, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



“We have received a total of 54 MDAs [Ministries, Departments and Agencies] and RCCs [Regional Coordinating Councils] …it is an honour as I hand over the handing the over notes to you. I hope it will support the transition’s work,” Mr Atsulor said.





He said the outstanding RCCs who are yet to present their reports are the Ahafo RCC and the Upper East RCC.



Mr Atsulor said although the reasons for the delay to submit their reports have not been officially communicated, he suspects that for the Ahafo Region it is because it is a new region.



For Upper East, Mr Atsulor said he suspects that the coronavirus pandemic may have disrupted the smooth operation of the regional coordinating council.



He was, however, confident that the absence of the two reports will not affect the work of the transition team.





Below are the members of the transitional team as announced by a press statement issued by the Presidency on December 10, 2020:



1. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare (Chief of Staff at the Office of the President) – Chairperson



2. Yaw Osafo Maafo (Senior Minister) – Member



3. Gloria Akuffo (Attorney General) – Member



4. Ken Ofori-Atta (Minister for Finance) – Member



5. Ambrose Dery (Minister for Interior) – Member

6. Dominic Nitiwul (Minister for Defence) – Member



7. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway (Minister for Foreign Affairs) – Member



8. Hajia Alima Mahama (Minister for Local Gov’t and Rural Dev’t) – Member



9. Albert Kan Dapaah (Minister for National Security) – Member



10. Nana Dwamena (Head of the Civil Service) – Member



11. Dr Nana Ato Arthur (Head of the Local Government Service) – Member

12. Dr Janet Ampadu Fofie (Chair of the Public Services Commission) – Member



13. Mrs Mercy Debrah (Secretary to the Cabinet) – Member



14. Mr Joshua Kyeremeh (National Security Co-ordinator) – Member



15. Mr Henry Wood (Ag. Chief Director, Office of the President) – Member



