Adom-Otchere renews attacks on Murtala Mohammed, blasts him for 'disrespecting' spare parts dealers

Paul Adom-Otchere (left), Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed (right)

Broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere has berated the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central MP, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, for denigrating the Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

The MP criticised Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for saying that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, does not understand the laws of Ghana.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 at Parliament on Wednesday (October 26), which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Murtala said that the majority leader always wants to challenge the Speaker and has been attacking him needlessly.



He added that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu could not in any way compare himself to Speaker Alban Bagbin when it comes to constitutional and legal matters.



“The Majority Leader has a penchant for attacking the person of the Speaker. And he does that all the time. Any opportunity he gets, he picks on the Speaker. He did that on the floor. The Speaker didn’t want to sink into the gutters, and the Speaker was very diplomatic.



“You listened to him in the press conference and he even said that the Speaker doesn’t even understand the law. When the Speaker was a lawyer practising, you, Honourable Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, you were selling spare parts at Magazine, at the time the Speaker was a practising lawyer,” he said.



Reacting to this during his Good Morning Ghana show on Thursday (October 27), Paul Adom-Otchere said that Murtala, by the statement he made, lacks wisdom.

“I talked about wisdom... that wisdom, it is not everybody that is able to demonstrate it like that. You’re a politician, a Member of Parliament, and you're talking down spare parts dealers.



“Murtala, Allah will forgive you eh. Don’t do that again. You are part of a mass party, the National Democratic Congress, and you are rubbishing spare parts dealers that their nobodies.



“Don’t you know that people finish university these days with a first class in electrical engineering and then go and do spare parts dealing? What is wrong with some of our politicians?



“Murtala was talking down spare parts dealers that Majority Leader Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu he was a spare parts dealer when Bagbin was practising law. Murtala is saying that. The other day, he was not happy that somebody was calling him a teacher,” he said.



