Manasseh won’t sell Ghana’s collective interest to politicians, businessmen – Adom-Otchere told

Communications Expert Raymond Ablorh has launched a scathing criticism of journalist Paul Adom-Otchere after he lampooned investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.

He stated that whereas Mr Adom-Otchere is doing the bidding of politicians and businessmen, Manasseh Azure Awuni is fighting corruption and saving Ghana money that otherwise would have gone into private pockets.



He accused Mr Adom-Otchere of selling the collective interest of Ghanaians to politicians and businessmen, stressing that Manasseh Azure Awuni would not engage in such an act. For Mr Ablorh, Mr Adom-Otchere is nowhere near Manasseh Azure Awuni in terms of impact and integrity in the fight against corruption.



“There are some citizens we all need to protect for our collective good. Manasseh Azure Awuni is one of them.



He would never sell our collective interest to politicians and businessmen like Paul Adom-Ochere and others do.



That’s why when Paul attacks him it annoys me. He is nowhere close to that young man when it comes to integrity and impact in the fight against corruption in Ghana.

Manasseh is fighting corruption and saving this nation money; Paul is fighting for the politicians and businessmen who milk this nation. Who doesn’t know who the owner of Metro TV is and why Paul always takes the least opportunity to castigate Manasseh?



I’m not saying nobody should criticize Manasseh or critique his works. What Paul is doing isn’t peer review or critique but outright attack. They aren’t even peers; Manasseh is a journalist, I don’t know what Paul is beyond is ass-kissing work,” Mr Ablorh wrote.



Mr Ablorh’s criticism of Mr Adom-Otchere comes after he lashed out at Mr Azure Awuni after he(Azure Awuni) did not include President Akufo-Addo in a list of champions of free speech in a post on social media.



In Paul Adom-Otchere’s castigation of Manasseh Azure Awuni, he accused him of harbouring hatred and malice against President Akufo-Addo. He also accused him of hypocrisy.



But in the opinion of Mr Ablorh, patriotic citizens like Manasseh Azure Awuni have to be protected rather than vilified.

Can’t he work for his politicians and businessmen and set those agenda without coming at such a good citizens demeaningly with unnecessary castigations at the least opportunity?



A lot of journalists are working for themselves and politicians and other interests; many are mercenaries. Those who know our media appreciate that observation.



If by God’s grace, people like Manasseh are sacrificing themselves to fight for all of us, we should protect them and not “kill” them.



Nana Akufo-Addo, Jospong and Paul don’t love Ghana than Manasseh. The President is disappointingly supervising massive corruption and rot today after condemning his predecessors.

Paul isn’t worried about that. He’s more worried about how a committed citizen like Manasseh is fighting corruption.



President Ablorh.