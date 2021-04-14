‘Hatred for Nana Addo’: Adom-Otchere shares John 3:16 with ‘bitter’ Manasseh

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni must seek divine assistance to heal from bitterness that he feels towards President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The bitterness, according to Good Evening Ghana host, Paul Adom-Otchere, is borne out of hatred and is shameful.



Adom-Otchere took time on the April 13 edition of his show which GhanaWeb monitored to largely slam Manasseh but in the end, proffered Biblical advice on how the former Multimedia journalist could heal and be saved.



“This kind of your hatred doesn’t help, you should be ashamed of yourself Mr. investigative journalist whatever you call yourself. You are deluded, you are suffering from delusions of self grandeur. You are suffering from that, go and find help.



“And part of the help you can get is in the Bible, John 3:16; ‘For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten son, that whoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.' It is a scripture of love, please learn to love,” he added.



A social media post trigger

Adom-Otchere who is famed for using a portion of his show to hit back at people on different issues was reacting to a social media post put up by Manasseh on Tuesday with respect to the opening of Twitter’s operations office in Ghana.



“Kudos to JA Kufuor, Atta Mills, John Mahama and all who have promoted free speech and made us attractive to the likes of Twitter,” the post made on Twitter and Facebook read.



The Good Evening Ghana host it turns out failed to appreciate why the post will leave out the current president and by so doing seek to taint his record of free speech.



He slammed Manasseh describing him as a bitter person whose hatred for the president pushed him to campaign against his re-election in 2020 but to no avail, whiles at it Adom-Otchere also touted the human and press rights credentials of the sitting president – both in opposition and at different times in government.