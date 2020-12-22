Adutwum awards scholarship to 30 students to study at uMaT

Dr Yaw Adutwum is Deputy Education Minister in charge of Basic and Secondary Education

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr Yaw Adutwum, has awarded 30 selected students scholarships to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in various fields of engineering at the University of Mines and Technology (uMaT).

The beneficiaries will begin their studies at the beginning of the 2021 academic year.



The scholarship will cover admission, tuition, accommodation, food and other fees until the students complete their courses in Mining Engineering, Geological Engineering, Environmental and Safety Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering and Geomatic Engineering.

The award of the scholarships by the Deputy Minister of Education forms part of efforts to ensure that the Bosomtwe Constituency gets, at least, 100 engineers and doctors by the end of his term of office.



At a breakfast meeting held on Monday, 21 December 2020, with all 30 beneficiaries of the scholarship, Dr Adutwum noted that: “It is also a way to thank the Lord for how far He has brought me, looking at my story of how I nearly could not go to secondary school because of poverty; and to also help others that might not have the opportunity, to realise their dreams and potentials if they are not given a helping hand.”