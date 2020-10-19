Advice your children to desist from violence ahead of 2020 elections - MP

MP for Obom-Domeabra Constituency, Sophia Ackuaku

The Member of Parliament for Obom-Domeabra Constituency in the Greater Accra region, Mrs. Sophia Ackuaku has cautioned Ghanaian parents and opinion leaders to advice their children as well as the youth to stay away from political violence before, during and after the 2020 elections.

According to the Legislator , Ghana must still be among the most peaceful countries across the world after 2020 elections.



She established, Ghana is a peaceful country and as such any group of persons planning to beat the drum of violence will dance to their own tune.



During the coronation ceremony of newly installed Nkosohene(Development Chief) Nii Ayi Morwamor aamor (I) Mrs Ackuaku called on all opinion leaders and stakeholders to solicit for peace ahead 2020 general elections.

However, the newly installed Nkosohene, Nii Ayi Mowaamor (I) expressed displeasure over the lack of basic social amenities in the community.



According to the him, Ashifla is a farming community with a population of over 1700 but lack proper amenities such as good road network, health centres, potable drinking water and many other amenities a situation he described as total neglect.



He has, however, appealed to the government as well as the NGOs and Individuals to deem it as a necessity to focus on the rapid development in the area.