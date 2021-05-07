Advocates for Christ Ghana decries GES directive to Wesley Girls High School

Advocates for Christ Ghana

The Advocates for Christ Ghana, a civil society group made up of Christian Professionals, has condemned the Ghana Education Service for interfering in the regulatory affairs of Wesley Girls High School.

The response of the group follows the conversations on human rights and religion that have been triggered after an angry parent stormed the school premises after his ward was prevented from partaking in the Ramadan fast.



Speaking in an interview with UniversNews, the coordinator of the group, Dr. Nana Esi stated that students of the school were aware of the School’s code of conduct, which they are made to sign before the admission process is exhausted.



“The mission schools were set up for a purpose, to educate and train students to be disciplined and well educated to help build society. The school has a code of conduct that guides student behaviour on campus, so it would be counterproductive for the GES to impede school management in the enforcement of laid down rules,” she said.



Dr. Nana Esi also noted that the school’s no-fasting policy, which has been in existence for a long while, in addition to other time-tested policies, have culminated in the school being a centre of excellence.



“Wesley Girls High School has been using this policy among others for over 186 years to good effect without any major issues. The Methodist Church of Ghana has defended the track record of the school in terms of discipline and academic performance which is clear and obvious among the population,”

Ghana Muslim Students Association warns of possible reprisal attacks



The Ghana Muslim Students Association (GMSA) has warned that the impasse at the Wesley Girl High School may lead to “violent confrontations and reprisals” if it is not dealt with appropriately.



The Association has criticized the church for its handling of the issue, saying that it has not been sensitive in dealing with the matter.



President of the Ghana Muslim students, Imam Abdul Wadud Ali, whilst commending various groups for their contribution in settling the impasse in the school, urged the church to follow the steps of the National Chief Imam in responding to issues that pertain to religion.



“We urge the church community to emulate the good example of the National Chief Imam in dealings of issues as delicate as religion by calling on its members on a spin mission so not to lead to the outswirl emotion and the prospect of violent confrontation and reprisal. Peace and unity ought and must lead the way in every national discourse,’’ he said in an address.