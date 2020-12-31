Afenyo Markin to be deputy Majority leader

Alexander Afenyo Markin

The National Steering committee of the governing NPP has proposed the following persons to lead the party in the 8th parliament.

Below are recommendations of the NPP Steering Committee:



- Majority Leader maintains his position.



- Alexander Afenyo Markin as Deputy Majority Leader



- Annor Dompreh(Nsawam Adoagyiri MP) as Chief Whip



- Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Mfansiman MP Deputy Whip

- Habib Iddrisu Deputy Chief Whip



The following are also being considered for Speaker of Parliament



Justice Dotse



Freddie Blay



Mike Ocquaye

A source, however, tells Starr News the President is backing the current speaker Mike Ocquaye Snr to continue as Speaker.



Starr News Sources also say the President will appoint a maximum of 80 ministers and that all ministers who lost their seats will not be considered for appointments.



The national council is expected to meet next week to confirm the list.